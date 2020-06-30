MADERA — Plans are underway for the second annual Madera Family Day in Bigler Township.
Family Day will be held Saturday, July 11 beginning at 5 p.m. at Bigler Township Park located behind Madera Fire Co.’s social hall in Madera.
Organizer Rebecca Luzier said the event is being held to encourage the community to come together to enjoy a family-friendly event.
The 2020 event has been planned so that those attending can adhere to safety directives associated with the COVID-19 pandemic. Families are encouraged to practice social distancing, Luzier said.
“We have enough space at the park for everything to be spaced out. Families can stick together and we hope they will self-govern,” she said.
Luzier said the event was held for the first time in 2019. It was very well received by the community, she said.
“We had a great turnout last year,” she added.
The event will include a take-out barbecued chicken dinner prepared by members of the Madera Fire Co. beginning at 5 p.m. Tickets are $6 for adults and $3 for children age 10 and younger.
“Dinners will be available drive-through style at the firehall. Those ordering meals can drive up to the curb and they will be brought to the vehicle,” she said, adding, “Meals can be taken to the park where there is room to spread out.”
Country Artist Joe Quick will perform beginning at 5 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. There will also be yard games.
Hand sanitizer will be available at each of the games, she said.
There will be a 50/50 raffle and other raffles featuring several big prizes including a flat screen television donated by the Bigler Township Regional Police. Other items to be featured in the raffle are currently being finalized, she said.
A huge fireworks display will begin after dark. The display will be created by Roy McGarvey, who Luzier said is “very experienced. He did the 2019 show,” she said.
All proceeds raised from Madera Family Day will be put toward the 2021 Family Day.
“We are really encouraging residents to come out with their family and enjoy the small town celebration,” Luzier said.
For more information or to make a donation to Madera Family Day 2020, contact Luzier at 937-5423.