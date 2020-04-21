DuBOIS — A 35-year-old Luthersburg man has been accused of stealing firearms and an ATV in the Beers Road area of Sandy Township, according to a criminal complaint filed at District Judge Patrick Ford’s office in DuBois.
On April 9, Sandy Township Police charged Wade Eugene Petrillo, Saddle Club Road, with the following felony charges: Receiving stolen property (three counts); theft by unlawful taking –movable property (three counts); burglary – overnight accommodation, no person present (two counts); criminal trespass – enter structure (three counts); and a misdemeanor count of criminal mischief –damage property. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 8 at Ford’s office.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, police were called at 7:10 p.m. Jan. 30 to 954 Beers Rd. for a theft of a Kimber .380 semi automatic handgun stolen from an unlocked truck sometime after the owner returned home from work around 4:30 a.m.
Police also found that eight camps in the area had been tampered with but access was never gained at most. At the Beers Road location, officers saw that there were fresh ATV tracks in the driveway. Officers found that the camp had been entered and that it was ransacked. Another camp at 262 Beers Rd. was reported to also have been entered and an ATV was missing there, as well as a rifle.
A few days after the intitial incident, Brookville Borough Police reported recovering Barkley’s handgun from a DuBois man who was arrested. The police interviewed the man, who said he and Petrillo are friends and that it was Petrillo from whom he got the firearm, the affidavit said.
State parole authorities went to Petrillo’s residence and found two separate .22 caliber long rifles at the residence and an ATV in the back yard matching the description of the stolen ATV from the Beers Road camp. Petrillo refused to admit to any involvement in the case being investigated.
A juvenile male was interviewed by police and reportedly said he was with Petrillo and saw him enter the truck and remove the handgun. The juvenile also reportedly said that he did not know the area they were in but it was a wooded area.