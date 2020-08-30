As it has for many organizations, COVID-19 changed plans for the American Cancer Society’s annal Relay for Life of Central Clearfield County.
A traditional relay with teams taking turns walking laps to raise funds, special activities to honor those who have survived cancer, entertainment and lots of fun was not able to be held this year as ACS canceled or shifted all relays to virtual events.
Saturday’s event featured no special laps, few fundraising activities and no dinner or lap to honor those who have successfully battled the disease. However, those attending took time to honor those currently fighting or recovered from cancer and to memorialize others who lost their lives to the disease through its luminaria ceremony.
ACS Senior Community Development Manager Susan Babik said, “The Central Clearfield County relay leadership did not want 2020 to pass by without some type of opportunity to support their year-long efforts of raising funds to support the fight against cancer. Before COVID-19, relay teams had raised almost $40,000 of the $90,000 goal. At this point they should hit about $50,000 which is an amazing number, given the limited opportunities for fundraising.”
The luminaria ceremony annually caps off the relay event with a ceremony and a solemn walk-through along with lighted personalized bags.
“Almost 1,000 luminaria were set up Saturday afternoon and evening for the luminaria event that was organized by Relay for Life of Central Clearfield County’s leadership team and volunteers. On a typical year there were have been a few hundred more but due to COVID-19 the traditional relay had to be canceled,” Babik said.
Relay Luminaria Lead Mary Jane Rowles said it was important to the relay committee for this event to continue. She said the 2020 event was not as large as previous years when the paper bag lanterns circled the road around the grove and sometimes overlapped in sections.
Rowles said she is attributing the smaller amount of lanterns to COVID-19.
“Perhaps people, as much as they wanted to support the event, didn’t have the funds or they were apprehensive about coming out, but we were still able to do something, and that is what is important,” she explained.
She said those who purchased the lanterns expressed their appreciation that a ceremony was being held uniting those whose lives have been impacted by cancer.
“Luminaria is very important to many because it pulls everyone together as they think about the lives those lanterns represent,” she explained.
Rowles who has served as the luminaria lead for the Central Clearfield County Relay for Life for approximately five years, taking over from friends who wanted to retire from the position, said she is honored to be able to take part in the event that raises funds for cancer research, education and services.
“I have had friends with cancer and my father and my father-in-law both died from cancer. It affects so many. This is my way of helping.”
Babik said ACS has been in the fight against cancer for more than 100 years.
“ACS has played a role in almost every cancer breakthrough in the last century and has funded the research of 49 investigators who went on to win the Nobel Prize. ACS’ projected revenue for 2020 has declined by one-third. Because of the funding shortfall, ACS is at risk of being forced to cut cancer research by 50 percent this years. This would represent the lowest investment this century. Failing to invest in research means fewer preventative tools, treatment options, lost progress towards a cure and ultimately more deaths from cancer,” she noted.
Those who would like to contribute at the local level are still able to do so by calling the Clearfield ACS office at 762-6204 or mailing donations to the American Cancer Society, 108R N. Second St., Suite 1B, Clearfield PA 16830.