When people think of wine tasting, their thoughts may automatically turn to Napa Valley in California or the Finger Lakes region of New York, but local residents and visitors can now taste wines, beers and other spirits as part of a homegrown tasting trail.
On Wednesday, July 1, Visit Clearfield County will launch the Lumberjack Tasting Trail. The trail honors the area’s lumber heritage and features 15 wineries, breweries and distilleries in locations throughout Clearfield, Jefferson and Elk counties.
VCC’s Assistant Director Sue Swales-Vitullo told The Progress she has been planning the trail as a way to showcase the tri-county area’s unique businesses, timber heritage and related tourist sites since before the stay-at-home order associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I have wanted to do some type of trail for a while and now that these three counties are all in the green phase we can roll this out. Tasting trails are very popular and a great way to encourage visitors but with the coronavirus pandemic, this trail had to be placed on hold for a couple of months,” Swales-Vitullo said.
She said VCC decided to introduce the trail July 1 because there is a long holiday weekend next week. She said now, more than ever, it is important for residents and visitors to patronize local businesses, many of whom were forced to close for a number of weeks and could.
“The first of July is the perfect time to kick it off, we are really hoping people will visit each of the participants and complete the trail at their leisure,” Swales-Vitullo said.
There is no charge to participate in the tasting trail and those who get all 15 spaces on the corresponding passport marked can send it in or drop it off to VCC’s office at 208 Plaza Dr., Clearfield and receive a free t-shirt or hat.
Chainsaw Carver Knotty Ray of Bigler is currently working on a wooden lumberjack statute that will be placed outside VCC’s office.
Swales-Vitullo said VCC requests tasting trail visitors participate responsibly, especially if they choose to visit a number of locations in a single day. “They should have a designated driver or we also have Uber and Lyft in the area,” she stated.
Locations on the trail, in Clearfield County, include: Angel Walk Winery, 56 Angel Walk Lane, Allport; Bee Kind Winery, 14325 Clearfield-Shawville Hwy., Clearfield; Boxcar Brew Works, 1290 Rich Hwy., DuBois; Denny’s Beer Barrel Pub, 452 Woodland Hwy., Clearfield; Starr Hill Winery, 861 Bailey Rd., Curwensville; Two Birch Winery, 12 S. Brady St., DuBois; Uncle D’s Sassy Glass Winery, 528 Ginter Morann Hwy., Smithmill; Wapiti Ridge Wine Cellars, 7560 Bennetts Valley Hwy., DuBois; and the Winery at Wilcox, 5522 Shaffer Rd., DuBois.
Jefferson County participants are Laurel Mountain Winery, 1754 Old Grade Rd., Falls Creek; and Blackbird Distillery, 93 Blackout Alley, Brookville.
Elk County sites are: Chicken Hill Distillery, 277 Fairview Rd., Kersey; Triple Nickle Distillery, 17835 Bennetts Valley Hwy., Weedville; Benezette Winery, 196 Second St., Benezette; and Straub Brewery, 303 Sorg St., St. Marys.
Hours and days for each of the participating businesses are not listed on the passport in the event that some have changed because of the holiday weekend or the green phase emergence from the pandemic. Each participants’ telephone number is on the passport and Swales-Vitullo suggests calling ahead to confirm hours and days the business is open.
Passports for the Lumberjack Tasting Trail are located at participating businesses, VCC’s office and its DuBois location in the North Central Pennsylvania Launch Box, 2 West Long Ave., DuBois. The passport can also be printed from the link on VCC’s website, she said.