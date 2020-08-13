Visit Clearfield County’s newest venture is being well-received.
At Wednesday’s meeting of Clearfield County Recreation and Tourism Authority, members heard a report about the Lumberjack Tasting Trail that opened just over a month ago.
The trail that launched July 1 honors the region’s lumber heritage, its unique businesses and local tourist attractions. The trail features 15 wineries, breweries and distilleries in locations throughout Clearfield, Jefferson and Elk counties.
Director Josiah Jones reported, “The trail has been amazing for us. It is really bringing people in.”
The trail was planned by VCC’s Assistant Director Sue Swales-Vitullo as way to showcase the tri-county area’s unique businesses, timber heritage and related tourist attractions.
VCC’s Assistant Director Sue Swales-Vitullo told members, “The owners have told us people love the trail, they’re really excited about it,” she said
There is no charge to participate in the tasting trail and those who get all 15 spaces on the corresponding passport marked can send it in or drop it off to VCC’s office at 208 Plaza Dr., Clearfield. They will receive a free t-shirt or hat.
Recently local chainsaw Carver Knotty Ray of Bigler created a wooden lumberjack statute to serve as the trail’s mascot. It has received a home outside of VCC’s office.
Locations on the trail in Clearfield County include: Angel Walk Winery, 56 Angel Walk Ln., Allport; Bee Kind Winery, 14325 Clearfield-Shawville Hwy., Clearfield; Boxcar Brew Works, 1290 Rich Hwy., DuBois; Denny’s Beer Barrel Pub, 452 Woodland Hwy., Clearfield; Starr Hill Winery, 861 Bailey Rd., Curwensville; Two Birch Winery, 12 S. Brady St., DuBois; Uncle D’s Sassy Glass Winery, 528 Ginter Morann Hwy., Smithmill; Wapiti Ridge Wine Cellars, 7560 Bennetts Valley Hwy., DuBois; and the Winery at Wilcox, 5522 Shaffer Rd., DuBois.
Jefferson County participants are Laurel Mountain Winery, 1754 Old Grade Rd., Falls Creek; and Blackbird Distillery, 93 Blackout Alley, Brookville.
Elk County sites are: Chicken Hill Distillery, 277 Fairview Rd., Kersey; Triple Nickle Distillery, 17835 Bennetts Valley Hwy., Weedville; Benezette Winery, 196 Second St., Benezette; and Straub Brewery, 303 Sorg St., St. Marys.
Hours and days for each of the participating businesses are not listed on the passport in the event that some have changed because of green phase emergence from the pandemic. Each participants’ telephone number is on the passport and Swales-Vitullo suggests participants call ahead to confirm hours and days the business is open.
Passports for the Lumberjack Tasting Trail are located at the trail’s participating businesses, VCC’s office and its DuBois location in the North Central Pennsylvania Launch Box, 2 West Long Ave., DuBois. The passport can also be printed from the link on VCC’s website. Each of the participating businesses also has a link on the website.