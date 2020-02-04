CURWENSVILLE — Those who are looking for some good reads to pass away the winter months can find find them this week at the annual winter used book sale at Curwensville Public Library.
The sale will begin Thursday, Feb. 6, and continue through Saturday, Feb. 8. The hours for the sale are Thursday and Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The library is located at 601 Beech St., Curwensville.
Adult and children’s hardcover and paperback books, DVDs and puzzles are available for purchase. The prices for individual hardback books are 50 cents each; paperback books, 25 cents each; DVDs, $1 each; and puzzles, 25 cents each. Patrons may also fill a bag, provided at the sale, for $3.
General Federation of Women’s Clubs Curwensville Woman’s Club sponsors the sale. Proceeds from the sale are used to purchase new books for patrons. “The sale funds new books for the library, 100 percent,” Librarian Lois Francisco said.
Donations for the sale are still being accepted through Wednesday. Francisco said, at this time, only children’s and adult fiction books and Curwensville Area High School yearbooks are being accepted. All donations must be brought into the library during its business hours
Francisco said the library is very appreciative of residents’ willingness to donate, however in the past, some of the books it has received are not in a condition that allows them to be sold and the library must pay the costs associated with disposing of the books, she said.
“Anyone who wants to donate books to the sale is asked to not leave them at the entrance to the library or place them in the library’s book drop,” Francisco said, adding, “The library staff asks that you bring them into the library so that a member can examine them to ensure they are able to be used for the sale.”