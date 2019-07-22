10 Years Ago
July 22, 2009
Lawrence Township Supervisor Fred Redden announced he would resign as supervisor effective Aug. 18. Redden said his recent appointment as Clearfield Middle School Principal makes it impossible for him to give the amount of time and commitment to the position of supervisor that it deserves.
20 Years Ago
July 22, 1999
Demolition began today on the demolition of the annex of the Dimeling Hotel, Clearfield. The demolition of the 70-foot tall, 60-foot-by-119-foot annex is the first step in the remodeling project of the Clearfield landmark by the Regis Group of Bala Cynwyd. The former hotel will house 33 low-to-moderate income apartments for the elderly.
50 Years Ago
July 22, 1969
The Clearfield Area School Board approved abandoning its efforts to secure all or part of the Clearfield Driving Park as a junior high building, unless offered to the district by the park authority or borough council. The vote was a follow-up to a decision by Clearfield County Judge John A. Cherry denying the district the right to condemn slightly more than 11 acres of the park. The board voted 5-4 to accept the decision of the court.
75 Years Ago
July 22, 1944
A good conduct medal was presented to Private Philip B. Lee who is serving with the Field Artillery in the Fifth Army in Italy. Private Lee, the son of Ben Lee, was slightly wounded in action on May 29 but he is now well again and back on active duty. He entered the army on Aug. 19, 1943 and was trained in Army tactics at Fort Bragg, N.C. and Camp Gordon, Ga., before leaving for overseas duty in February 1944.