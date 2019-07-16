10 Years Ago
July 16, 2009
The Clearfield County Commissioners approved moving forward with purchasing the former Gray Battery building in downtown Clearfield. The sales agreement stipulates the county will pay $183,000 to Robert and Jean Gray and the sale must be finalized in 180 days.
20 Years Ago
July 16, 1999
Tomorrow’s 25th edition of the Curwensville Days Firemen’s Parade will be the largest one ever to wind its way through the streets of Curwensville according to parade Organizer Bill Williams Jr. There will be more bands, twirling units, a new float category, Jaffa units, dignitaries, queens and fire trucks. The parade will be led by the Co. K Bucktails Regiment and for the first time there will be an exact replica of the famous battle flag that was dedicated in a ceremony earlier this year at the former William Irvin home.
50 Years Ago
July 16, 1969
Five directors were re-elected and a new member was appointed to the board of directors at Clearfield Hospital at the board’s annual meeting. James R. Gray was elected to replace Robert Kepner who did not seek another term. Re-elected were William T. Davis, Mrs. Bernyce B. Dufton, A. L. Moore Jr. and Mrs. Marie D. Newell, all of Clearfield and Leonard Kantar of Curwensville. All will serve three-year terms.
75 Years Ago
July 16, 1944
The canning center at St. John Lutheran Church will open tomorrow. Although the center is a boon to gardeners and housewives who have little time or equipment for preserving surplus food, a few women have yet made an appointment for use of the kitchen disclosed the Office of Civil Defense where applications are being accepted.