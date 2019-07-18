10 Years Ago
July 18,2009
Clearfield County District Attorney William A. Shaw Jr. invites the public to two informational meetings about expanding the Neighborhood Watch program in Clearfield County. Shaw said there are a number programs throughout the county and the DA’s office is taking action to promote the growth of additional programs.
20 years Ago
July 18,1999
Approximately 30 people turned out in Houtzdale to increase public awareness about the hazards of using Class B non-exceptional Class B biosolids on reclaimed mine. The site of the protest by People Against Toxic Sludge was located along state Route 53 north of Houtzdale.
50 Years Ago
July 18, 1969
Mrs. Ralph Lowell was appointed as registar for vital statistics for Clearfield Borough and Lawrence Township. Mrs. Lowell, who succeeds Grace Barrett, was appointed at a meeting of Republic chairmen and vice chairmen from the borough and the township.
75 Years Ago
July 18, 1944
The Camp Bethel Bible Conference will be held at the tabernacle near Kerrmoor July 17-30. A feature of the conference are the youth meetings which will be held each morning at 9 a.m. except on Saturday and Sunday.