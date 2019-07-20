10 Years Ago
July 20, 2009
The Clearfield Area School District has welcomed four new school principals. Mary Mike Sayers will be the principal at Centre, Girard-Goshen and Bradford elementary schools. Kevin Wallace is Clearfield Area High School principal. Fred Redden is principal of Clearfield Area Middle School and James Quick is principal of Clearfield Area Elementary School.
20 Years Ago
July 20, 1999
Clearfield County is one of 55 counties in the commonwealth that has had a drought emergency declared by Gov. Tom Ridge. Residents are forbidden to use hoses to water lawns and wash vehicles and restaurants from serving water unless diners ask for it. Gov. Ridge said the state’s water shortage is the worst since 1964.
50 Years Ago
July 20, 1969
A Curwensville sailor has a part in the history-making Apollo 11 mission to the moon and back. Fredrick P. Hoover, son of Mr. and Mrs. Fredrick Hoover of Curwensville RD, is serving aboard the U.S.S. Arlington, which is the major communications relay ship. The ship is currently located in the vicinity of Johnson Island, about 800 miles southwest of Honolulu where it will support Apollo !1 at splashdown.
75 Years Ago
July 20, 1944
Final statistics on the War Savings Stamps and War Bonds by the children of Clearfield County Schools have been completed by County Superintendent of Schools D.A. Yingling. The report covers the school year of 1943-44. Of the 455 teachers in the county schools, 205 teachers sent in reports of the purchase of stamps and bonds by their pupils. The summary indicates 5,665 pupils purchased stamps and bonds in the amount of $72,970.78 during the school year.