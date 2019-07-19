10 Years Ago
July 19, 2009
Curwensville Days wrapped up its 40th year. A full slate of activities was held at Irvin Park including the annual Susquehanna Classic 5K/10K race, the car show and the firemen’s parade.
20 Years Ago
July 19, 1999
High heat and humidity did not squelch the spirit at Westover’s Community Days as the three-day festival wrapped up. The event featured many sporting contest including a men’s softball tournament, a home run derby, a Little League tournament. a three-on-three basketball championship and a children’s parade.
50 Years Ago
July 19, 1969
The American Legion John Lewis Shade Post No. 6 was awarded a trophy for the most outstanding 50th anniversary program at the state American Legion Convention in Pittsburgh. The post participated in every facet of the 50th anniversary program as suggested by the American Legion National and state headquarters. The award was accepted by anniversary Chairman John C. “Ace” Mann and post Commander Frank Aveni.
75 Years Ago
July 19, 1944
Forty-three Clearfield County boys from DuBois and Clearfield left by bus to travel to Erie County to help cherry growers pick cherries. Sandy Township High School Principal Frank Maloskey and Scout Leader Wallace Wegemer accompanied the boys as supervisors.