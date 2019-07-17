10 Years Ago
July 17,2009
Clearfield Borough will receive $3.5 million in state stimulus funds for storm sewer work. The money is provided through the commonwealth’s H2O fund and is completely a grant so the borough is not required to provide any match. The board hopes to replace storm sewers on several streets including Polk Street, Arnold Avenue, Cumberland Street, West Second Street, West Cherry Street, Wallace Avenue and Stadium Drive.
20 Years Ago
July 17, 1999
Moshannon Valley ended its District 5 Senior Little League tournament play on a positive note. The team had a 10-9 win over Curwensville at Irvona’s Eldeberry Park.
50 Years Ago
July 17, 1969
A 110-day strike at North American Refractories Co., Curwensville has concluded. The United Brick and Clay Workers and the company announced a settlement was reached. Company and union officials signed a two-year pact calling for improved wages and continuation of a salaried fringe benefit program.
75 Years Ago
July 17, 1944
The Junior Women’s Club of Clearfield is hosting a dance at the Sons of Italy Club. This is the second dance given by the club however it is the first of the area dances the club is hoping to host throughout the vicinity. Music for the dance will be provided by Jim Kline and the “Melodiers.”