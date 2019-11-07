CURWENSVILLE — The location for Curwensville-Pike Township Historical Society’s veteran’s appreciation ceremony set for Saturday, Nov. 9 following the Home for the Holidays parade has been changed because of the temperatures forecasted. The ceremony will now be held at the Curwensville Presbyterian Church, 430 Locust St., Curwensville.
Location changed for Home for the Holidays veterans service
