SANDY RIDGE — Highway Safety Network and PennDOT partnered with Trooper Chris Fox of Pennsylvania State Police Troop G to teach younger drivers about the dangers of impaired driving Saturday at Mountain Top Fire Company’s annual homecoming festival.
Drinking and driving carries serious consequences for those under 21. Pennsylvania´s Zero Tolerance Law includes fines, license suspensions and even jail time for minors who drive impaired, consume, possess or transport alcohol, or lie about age to purchase alcohol. Adults who are convicted of knowingly and intentionally supplying minors with alcohol are also subject to fines and jail.
Pennsylvania´s Zero Tolerance Law carries serious consequences for those under 21 who are convicted of driving with any amount of alcohol in their blood. For example, those under 21 who are convicted of driving under the influence with a .02 blood alcohol content or greater face severe penalties including a 12-to-18-month license suspension, 48 hours to six months in jail, and fines from $500 to $5,000.
A vehicle does not have to be involved for those under 21 to lose their driving privileges. It is against the law for an individual under the age of 21 to consume, possesses, or transport alcohol, as well as lie about their age to obtain alcohol, and carry a fake identification card. If convicted, the minimum penalties are a fine of up to $500, plus court costs; a 90-day license suspension for the first offense; a 1-year suspension for the second offense; and a 2-year suspension for the third and subsequent offenses.
For more information, visit the Impaired Driving Page on PennDOT.gov/safety.