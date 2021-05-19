Clearfield YMCA is removing mask and social distancing requirements for individuals fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
Starting Wednesday, May 19, people who are fully vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus are allowed to use YMCA facilities and participate in its programs without a face mask and the social distancing rules, Clearfield YMCA CEO Don Herres said.
“It’s been a long year and we are looking forward to getting back to the new normal,” Herres said.
He said they will be using the honor system on whether or not a person has been fully vaccinated and hopes that those who are not yet fully vaccinated continue to follow social distancing and face mask requirements.
“We hope they will follow the guidelines set by the Pennsylvania Department of Health and the CDC,” Herres said. “It’s a pure honor system, but I believe people will do the right thing.”
The YMCA is also discontinuing temperature checks for those entering the YMCA and is now allowing non-members to purchase day passes to use YMCA facilities.
The saunas and all the fitness equipment is also now open, Herres said. During the pandemic the YMCA closed the saunas and every other piece of fitness equipment to maintain social distancing standards.
Starting in June, the YMCA will no longer close between 1:30 and 3 p.m. to disinfect its facilities with an electrostatic sanitation gun. Herres said YMCA staff will now disinfect the facility with the electrostatic gun during off hours.
However, the YMCA found that its members and staff liked some of the pandemic policies and will be keeping them around. One such policy is the new check in policy. When entering the YMCA, front desk staff will continue ask members for their membership number. Prior to the pandemic the YMCA had members enter their number using a keypad. Herres said they kept the new policy because the YMCA liked how it fosters more interaction between members and staff.
The YMCA will also continue to give everyone their own microfiber cloth to wipe down the equipment. He said members liked getting their own cloth so they will be continuing it.
He also said the plexiglass barriers around the front desk will also be staying, at least for the time being.
“We have gotten used to them,” Herres said.