PHILIPSBURG — The YMCA of Centre County’s Anti-Hunger Program is partnering with Clearfield Borough and the Clearfield Fire Dept. to hold a food distribution day at the Clearfield Fairgrounds on Saturday, Oct. 24 from 10 a.m. to noon — or until all food is distributed.
Moshannon Valley YMCA Branch Director Mel Curtis said the program is part of a national one by the USDA called “Farmers to Families” and the company Sysco was awarded the contract to distribute assorted “food box” grocery kits within the state.
“It’s a great program because realistically, it’s a program that helps the farmers out because during COVID, they couldn’t really get rid of their products,” Curtis said. “This helps the farmers out greatly and now in return, (the products) are going back into the community to for families. It’s going to be a great day and I’m looking forward to it.”
Curtis said they’ve partnered with the borough and fire company and will also have volunteers coming out of the Clearfield sports teams on hand.
“It’s going to be big and I think the timing’s good,” Curtis said. “We’re starting to get into the part of the year where people are going to have to start to make decisions on whether they’re going to heat their house or get the foods that they need.”
Sysco dropped off the first shipment of food at the Moshannon Valley YMCA Wednesday morning and Curtis expects another shipment to come in later this week.
The Clearfield date and time is one of many distribution opportunities, with those taking place in Clearfield and Centre counties. Locally, Curtis said they will be at St. Barbara’s in Houtzdale on Oct. 20 from 4-6 p.m. and at West Branch Area High School on Oct. 28 from 4:30-6:30 p.m. They will also be in the Coalport/Irvona area on Oct. 30 from 4-6 p.m., but they are currently finalizing the location of that distribution site.
These food distribution sites are in addition to what the Anti-Hunger Program already does. Curtis said more information is available at their website of www.ymcaocc.org and by clicking on the Anti-Hunger Programs link.