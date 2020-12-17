PHILIPSBURG — The Wreaths Across America mission to Remember, Honor, Teach, is the foundation behind all the organizations efforts. Throughout the year, local volunteers have been tirelessly working to make certain that families, loved ones and heroes get honored and remembered for the holidays. However, the challenge was doing so in a way that is consistent with safety and in compliance with local COVID-19 recommendations and mandates.
This year’s program in Philipsburg, will be the first year. Modifications have been made to ensure the continuance of National Wreaths Across America Day – Saturday, Dec. 19 – and more importantly to show the families of our nations heroes just how much we appreciate their ultimate sacrifice.
The decision to amend this year’s traditional wreath laying was not made lightly and have gone great lengths to address public safety while maintaining the best interests of families whose loved ones are interred here.
Modifications include:
- Wearing masks
- Wearing gloves
- Socially distancing
- Limited number of volunteers
- Smaller ceremony
- Ticketed wreath laying
These continued efforts prove our resolve and tell the story of our commitment to our fallen veterans while demonstrating our appreciation for everything they have done to preserve the freedom that we all enjoy today.
“Every $15 wreath sponsorship is a meaningful gift from a grateful American who knows what it means to serve and sacrifice for the freedoms we all enjoy,” said Karen Worcester, executive director of Wreaths Across America. “Whether the wreath is placed this December, or next, know that your gift will be honored. We are so grateful to the good people of this great nation for participating in our mission to Remember, Honor and Teach.”
To stay informed about changes to Wreath Day events in your community or to sponsor a wreath for a local hero. Additional information on how you can get involved will be publicized after the first of the year.
Saturday, Dec. 19 will start with the annual ceremony at the Veterans Memorial on N. Centre Street in Philipsburg sometime between 10-10:30 a.m. Upon completion, the wreaths will be placed at local cemeteries. The caravan for Wreaths Across America will be stopping at the ceremony on Saturday.