PHILIPSBURG — Philipsburg Borough Council approved a donation of $1,500 at Monday night’s meeting that will go toward Wreaths Across America at the borough cemeteries next year.
Jim Washburn said this year, Wreaths Across America stopped at the Veterans Memorial Wall in Philipsburg (Rush Township) during Saturday’s event, which started in Clearfield at St. Francis School, stopped at the wall and the proceeded to Beulah Cemetery in Ramey.
Washburn said in order to take part in the national program, a non-profit organization has to sponsor the effort. Fundraising and volunteers are also needed. However, he stated he spoke with Mel Curtis of the Moshannon Valley YMCA, who said they would gladly be the non-profit sponsor.
“I would like for the borough to endorse the program, help us out and maybe put a little bit of seed money in the account to get it going,” Washburn said.
Washburn said Beulah Cemetery in Ramey was able to put a wreath on every grave of a veteran at this year’s event.
“They are $15 a piece and the count that we have from the flags that we put out on Memorial Day, it would take quite a few years to build that up,” Washburn said. “There’s like 1,958 grave sites in Philipsburg, which does include Mud Church.”
Washburn realizes there’s no way they would be starting out with every grave site being marked with a wreath, but he hopes they could get started on it.
“If we get started on it and get it moving, every year it can get better,” Washburn said.
Washburn said he would also be speaking with adjacent Rush Township about getting their support as well.
“The big thing is we need the endorsement, basically, of the borough and the township so that people know it’s not some scam,” Washburn said. “It’s a very honorable thing.”
Councilman Harry Wood said “it’s a very good idea” and he’s actually been involved with the program at Gettysburg for a couple of years.
“Jim, I think you’re doing a good job and I think we need to back these guys up,” Wood said.
“I appreciate it,” Washburn responded. “We need all the help we can get because this is a big endeavor.”
A few minutes later, a motion was made to endorse the Wreaths Across America program. Councilman John Knowles then asked if they could add money to the request, to which the number of $1,500 came up. Council then unanimously approved endorsing it and the donation.