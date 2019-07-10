RIDGWAY — Workforce Solutions for North Central PA recently applied for and received grants from the PA Department of Labor and Industry to implement registered apprenticeships and registered pre apprenticeships in the counties of Cameron, Clearfield, Elk, Jefferson, McKean and Potter.
Registered apprenticeship is a proven approach that combines on-the-job training with related technical instruction, to prepare workers for highly-skilled jobs while meeting the needs of business. Registered apprenticeship is a flexible training strategy that can be customized to meet the needs of any business. Apprentices can be new hires or businesses can select current employees who need skill upgrades to join the apprenticeship program.
Registered pre-apprenticeship lays the foundation for youth to enter and succeed in an existing registered apprenticeship program. They are tailored to students who are not college-bound, while giving those students a chance to experience other career options in the region. They are also implemented in partnership with a registered apprenticeship sponsor.
For more information regarding registered apprenticeships and registered pre apprenticeships and to learn how your company, agency or high school can benefit from the grant funding available contact Aaron Herzing, Business Engagement Coordinator, Workforce Solutions for North Central PA at 245-1835 or aherzing@ncwdb.org.