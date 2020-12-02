The Lawrence Township dog park committee continues to work on putting a dog park at the Lawrence Township Recreation Park.
Supervisor Jeremy Ruffner said at Tuesday’s municipal meeting that the dog park committee recently met and is planning to host a fundraiser.
Starting in January, the dog park committee will be selling memorial bricks to raise funds for the park, Ruffner said.
He said an official announcement is forthcoming.
Ruffner said the committee would like something happen with the dog park this summer.
He said he is also working on a way to bring electricity to that area of the park so that it can be lighted.
“Lights deter criminal activity,” Ruffner said.
Supervisor Randy Powell said he would also like to see other parts of the park lighted as well and said it would help the security cameras.
Ruffner agreed and said if the park is lighted it would be easier for police officers driving on Fire Tower Road to see what’s happening inside the park.