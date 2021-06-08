WOODWARD — Highlights from Monday’s meeting of Woodward Township Supervisors include:
- Township supervisors approved Minetech Engineers, Altoona, municipal land use letter.
- Supervisors accepted Grannas Brothers bid of $201,978 to work on an upcoming road project.
- Supervisors announced that the township submitted its application to receive $341,212 from the American Recovery Plan.
- Supervisors announced a college student from Texas will be in the Moshannon Valley School District selling educational items until September.
- Supervisors discussed the possibility of either purchasing a new truck for the township or fixing the one they already have, although no decision was reached.