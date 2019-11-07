HOUTZDALE — Woodward Township officials voted to display its draft budget at its meeting Monday.
It is a balanced budget that calls for $262,293 in expenses and revenues and keeps real estate taxes at 2.5 mills.
This means a resident with a home worth $100,000 would pay $62.50 in real estate taxes to the township.
Township Secretary/Treasurer Kim Caldwell said the 2020 budget is similar to this year’s budget.
The township anticipates receiving $22,550 from real estate taxes, $144,000 from EIT tax, $36,000 from Local Services Tax for a total tax revenue of $210,950.
Other income includes cable television franchise agreement $5,500, junkyard licences $400, interest income $3,536, natural gas impact fees $15,000, foreign fire insurance tax (Firefighters Relief Fund) $13,000, zoning and subdivision permits $1,080, and building permits $480.
For expenses the township is planning to spend $38,810 on roadway maintenance, $88,535 on highways and roads, $35,640 on secretary’s salary, $20,210 on building expenses, $36,000 on fire department, $3,120 on zoning officer pay, $600 for zoning officer expenses, $25,000 on winter maintenance of roads, $7,925 on winter maintenance of roads payroll taxes, $1,200 on street signs, $9,600 on repairs to machinery and tools, $9,600 on road maintenance payroll taxes, and $29,210 on other road maintenance expenses.
The tentative budget will be on display at the township building, and will be available for review during office hours. The supervisors will vote on final approval of the budget on its meeting on Dec. 9 at 7 p.m.