Lacey Rose Levesque, 30, of Clearfield, who used methamphetamine two days before giving birth to her child, was sentenced to serve one to three years at SCI-Muncy by President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman yesterday at Revocation Court.
According to Deputy District Attorney Trudy Lumadue, Levesque was on probation for a 2013 conviction of delivery of a controlled substance and she failed to report to probation in November.
She was arrested on Jan. 10 and tested positive for methamphetamine and unprescribed buprenorphine (Subutex).
She denied using the drugs and a sample was sent for labratory testing for verification.
She was given house arrest and she tested positive for methamphetamine again on Jan. 28. Again, she denied using the drugs.
On Feb. 9 she gave birth to her child and Feb. 13 she tested positive for methamphetamine. The umbilical cord was drug tested and it tested positive for methaphetamine.
When confronted again about the positive test results, Levesque admitted to smoking methamphetamine on Feb. 7.
Her attorney, Steven Johnston of the public defender’s office, said Levesque’s original charge is an old charge and she has stayed out of trouble for the most part and wants to go to drug rehabilitation
During the hearing, Levesque asked Ammerman to send her to “long-term inpatient drug rehabilitation.”
“Give me the chance to fight for my kids and my family,” Levesque said.
Ammerman said he isn’t sure what she means by long term rehab, stating there is a 30-day inpatient rehabilitation but the probation department doesn’t believe this is appropriate in her case.
He then sentenced her to one to three years at SCI-Muncy, but also gave her a recommendation to serve her sentence at the Quehanna Boot Camp if she is eligible.