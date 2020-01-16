Winter storm to open door for more frequent bouts of lake-effect snowfall

STATE COLLEGE — Besides a few bouts of cold air, lake-effect snow and storm systems since late in autumn, the winter season has been fairly quiet around the Great Lakes — but forecasters say that is about to change as Arctic air will soon charge across the region with a staying power that could keep the lake-effect snow machine running at full speed.
After a little taste of lake-effect snow, flurries and squalls in the wake of a fast-moving storm into Thursday night, a long-duration lake-effect snow event is in store as a large storm departs the Midwest and Northeast this weekend.
A storm system tracking across the country will deliver heavy snow and a wintry mix to the Northeast this weekend.
“The pattern from later this weekend through the middle of next week will bring a real shot of cold weather, rather than the brief glancing blows of cold air the Great Lakes region has experienced so far this season,” AccuWeather Meteorologist Brandon Buckingham said.
The weather forecast for the Progressland region for the weekend:
Today: Times of sun and clouds, high of 29 degrees and low of 16.
Saturday: Breezy with snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches and some ice late in the day; roads will be snow-packed and slippery. There will be periods of snow in the evening up to an additional inch and a storm total of 2 to 4 inches. The day’s high will be 35 degrees and a low of 18.
Sunday: Windy and colder; cloudy with a couple of snow showers, with a high of 23. Sunday evening will bring a little snow at times accumulating a coating to an inch of snow. Low of 16 degrees.
Monday: Mostly cloudy and cold with a couple of snow showers, high of 24 degrees.
“The ice coverage was only 5.2% as of Thursday, Jan. 16,” Buckingham stated.
Meteorologists predict more episodes of lake-effect snowfall for areas downwind of the Great Lakes in the coming weeks as only 5.2% of the Great Lakes is covered by ice. (Great Lakes Environmental Research Laboratory National Ice Center)
Last year on Jan. 15, the overall ice cover was 9.3%, based on data from the Great Lakes Environmental Research Laboratory.
Ice coverage tends to increase into March as water temperatures drop and cold air continues to flow over the region. The lowest maximum ice cover for the season occurred in 2002 with 11.9% at peak.
The relatively warm and open waters of the lakes will lead to towering clouds of moisture that will unload bands of heavy snow.
Where bands of lake-effect snow persist to the southeast of lakes Superior, Michigan, Huron, Erie and Ontario, 1-2 feet of snow can pile up with locally higher amounts from Sunday to Monday.
AccuWeather meteorologists warn that motorists could face a wide range of weather conditions when traveling along Interstate 75, I-79, I-80, I-81, I-86 and I-90 early in the week. Conditions are expected to vary from unlimited visibility and dry roads one minute to whiteout conditions and snow-covered roads the next.
Lake-effect snow is likely to persist on Tuesday and Wednesday but over progressively smaller areas.
Forecasters say that will not be the end of big lake-effect snowfall for the season, and rather it could just be a taste of what to expect over the next few weeks.
As new waves of Arctic air spin southward from Canada associated with a southward stretch of the polar vortex, more significant outbreaks of lake-effect snow are possible until the coverage of ice substantially increases in the coming weeks.