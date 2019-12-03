Freezing rain and snow caused power outages and slippery roads in many Clearfield County communities, especially in the upper elevations.
Light snow and a wintry mix fell over parts of Progressland starting late Saturday night and early Sunday morning, continuing into late Wednesday. Precipitation varied between rain, sleet, freezing rain, ice, flurries and heavy snow.
The National Weather Service issued ice storm and winter storm warnings for some areas.
Travel restrictions were put in place early Monday by state transportation officials.
According to Senior Meteorologist John Gresiak of Accuweather of State College, freezing rain began falling in Clearfield County at about 2 a.m. Sunday morning and continued until about 3 p.m. with light snow falling off and on the rest of the day and into Monday.
The lower elevations had little or no accumulation but the upper elevations had a couple of inches of snow and ice or a mixture of both.
The freezing rain also caused several power outages in the county, especially in the upper elevations due to falling tree branches.
Downed branches and trees were a problem throughout the county, according to officials at Clearfield County Emergency Services. Many of the downed trees are on roadways in heavily wooded areas that are experiencing higher than usual traffic due to hunting season.
However, no injuries were reported as a result of the downed trees.
Gresiak said precipitation is expected to end Monday night and today should be dry. With temperatures dipping down to about 23 degrees last night, Gresiak said residents should look out for standing water that froze overnight.