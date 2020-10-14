Please show your support and vote as they team up against cancer!
Not only are local football players working tirelessly to contribute to their team efforts, they are taking part in the 30th annual Mr. Gridiron event which supports the American Cancer Society. These football players have been selected to represent their High School in the fight against cancer. They will be looking to their communities for support by “voting” for Mr. Gridiron with a donation.
Look for Coin Cans in participating businesses to vote for your favorite football star. The contestant with the most “votes” will be honored as the Mr. Gridiron for the 2020 football season.
Participating schools include: Clearfield, Curwensville, DuBois, Philipsburg-Osceola, Moshannon Valley and West Branch.
If you would like to support a particular candidate, mail your “donation” to the American Cancer Society, 108R North Second St., STE 1B, Clearfield, PA 16830 and include the name of your favorite candidate.
The Mr. Gridiron contest runs until the end of October when all votes are tabulated, and winners will be announced at a banquet in their honor on Nov. 8.
Just like football, not all battles with cancer are won. Unlike football, with cancer, you can only lose one time. This year more people than ever will survive cancer, and fewer will hear the words “you have cancer.”
Although tremendous strides have been made, there will be more people diagnosed this year. Cancer is a disease that affects almost every person in the community in some way. For those who are suffering right now and for those who may be diagnosed in the future there is more help than ever before.
If you and your family have been touched by cancer “Mr. Gridiron” is an opportunity for you to contribute to the fight against cancer.
Those participating from each school are as follows:
Clearfield
- Nick Domico
- Zane Inguagiato
- Jake Lezzer
Curwensville
- Curtis Caldwell
- Michael Lezzer
- Jayce Witherite
DuBois
- Chandler Ho
- Bobby Kennis
- Dale Kot
Glendale
- Colt Bickford
- Garret Misiura
- Baine Seilhamer
Moshannon Valley
- Jaden Coder
- Michael Kephart
- Aaron Wonderling
Philipsburg-Osceola
- Aaron Depto
- Parker Moore
- Ryan Whitehead
West Branch
- Will Herring
- Noah Hoffner
- Camden Kopchik
- Kyle Moore