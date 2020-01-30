ALLPORT — Jerry Bankovich of KTH Architects presented additional plans to the West Branch Area School Board at Monday night’s regular meeting in regard to upgrades that will be done to the field house and the surrounding stadium area.
Superintendent Michelle Dutrow said they are in the “design and bid phase” and the stadium board committee will be working with administration though the upcoming phases.
“There has been a lot of conversations and a lot of suggestions,” Dutrow said in regard to input from coaches, administrators and others.
Dutrow said Bankovich will then gather the input and create the “construction documents.”
“The construction documents will come together to form the bid package that serves us the specifications that we will be advertising for interested companies and contractors to submit a bid for,” Dutrow said. “Today is just to give you a glimpse — sort of an update of where we are — in an effort to be transparent.”
Dutrow said KTH will continue to consult over the upcoming months and she will go back and forth with the board stadium committee with the info.
Bankovich showed site plans of the current proposal that also has a running loop and a sprint track that will be outside of where the current bleachers are.
“We’ve reduced the sprint track a little bit,” Bankovich said. “We’re making it five lanes and we have a three lane running loop around (the football field) so they don’t cross. They’re going to have two different surfaces.”
The running loop would consist of pavement and the sprint track will have a “rubberized surface,” according to Bankovich. Additional paving will be needed by the home and away areas to accommodate for player benches. A retaining wall — which Bankovich said they have not worked out details on what material it will be — will be located next to the field house itself.
Bankovich then showed a bus parking area that would be below the field house where buses would do a three-point, or K turn, to enter and leave the area.
Board President Chad Diviney raised concerns about using the paved running loop track for vehicles. Board member Paul Carr said he feels they shouldn’t put vehicles on the running loop all the time but that it could used in the event of an emergency.
“I just strongly recommend that we don’t try and drive on that track,” Diviney said, stating he feels steady vehicle use on it would deteriorate it.
Barring emergencies, administrators said other times vehicles could be on it would be for service vehicles maintaining the scoreboard and stadium lights.
As far as the field house, Bankovich said they currently have one side of the showers and restrooms eliminated to where the home team side would now be. They would maintain the existing shower room area while other rooms will be rearranged to make room for a batting cage. The public restrooms would also be renovated and include a handicapped restroom.
The press box would be located at the top of the existing bleachers.
“The way the aisles are, we will be able to use that to access the press box and thereby eliminating steps on the backside,” Bankovich said. “We also talked about that since there’s going to be nothing under it, maybe we could close that (to use for a storage area).”