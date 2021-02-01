ALLPORT — Attendance figures and challenges were discussed at last week’s West Branch Area School Board meeting by administrators and the board.
Pupil Services Coordinator Dave Williamson said with people either having COVID-19 or being exposed/in quarantine, it’s altered daily attendance percentages. However, it hasn’t been a drastic alteration.
Williamson said in comparison to last school year, it’s roughly one percentage point.
“Last year at this time, it was 93.9 percent (and this year) we’re at 92.9,” Williamson said.
Williamson said one of the reasons why this number hasn’t fallen as much is if a student is home on quarantine, the student can still remote in and take part in daily activities.
“They’re not penalized (for being) out of the building,” Williamson said. “I think the principals would agree that our students are doing a nice job (in terms of attendance).”
Superintendent Michelle Dutrow clarified Williamson’s comments and said this year there have been “less students absent” overall; however, there are still some issues when it comes to remote students participating.
“We do have students in remote programs who are struggling because of attendance issues,” Dutrow said. “(There are) fewer of them, but those fewer have a pretty big issue.”
Dutrow said the principals and counselors have been making frequent phone calls/contact to those parents — particularly at the younger levels — and parents and older students themselves stating the particular student cannot continue with “the poor attendance that (a student) is demonstrating” and think they will pass for the school year.
“You have to earn your grades and you have to attend school just like students are required to,” Dutrow said. “And we have started through — as is our typical process — the truancy process with the magistrate for those who are not doing what they need to do.”
Dutrow said even though classes are virtual, there are still state attendance requirements.
“Last year was apples and this year is oranges in terms of what we’re comparing,” Dutrow said on attendance.
Williamson said the local magistrate also has the option to make a student with a potential truancy case to return to school if he/she chose the cyber option for the school year.
“They’ve made that choice to attend virtually, but if they’re not holding up to their end of the deal, he can actually order them back to the building, and he has done so,” Williamson said.
President Chad Diviney asked how many cyber students are not attending class and what was the percentage of the cyber students that are showing deficiencies that you “typically wouldn’t see if (a student) were in-house.”
Middle School Principal Mark Mitchell said for first half of the school year, he stated if they had 40 or so students, about a quarter of them were not successful. However, for the second half of the year — with changes made — Mitchell said that number should decrease.
“I think you’ll see a significant difference for the second half of the school year,” Mitchell said, stating instead of asking for a half-year commitment to cyber school, they are now asking for one marking period.
Mitchell said he told parents at the beginning of the year that if a student does sign up for cyber school and “their student is not self-motivated, it could be a very difficult task.”
Dutrow also said between synchronous and asynchronous learning via cyber, they didn’t have the capabilities to do synchronous learning at the beginning of the school year.
“It’s not as simple as saying, ‘Oh I’m going to get on the computer and teach over the computer,’” Dutrow said. “There is a lot of work and planning and technology skills that a teacher has to be able to use.”
Dutrow also said while some struggle with asynchronous learning, others thrive in it because it allows them to do items at their own time and pace. She also cited being able to allow elementary students to do work when they’re able to, citing they could be sent to a daycare/babysitter during the day and may not have the capability of doing synchronous learning at the normal time.
“There’s justifiable reasons to use a purchased (online) course which children can be successful,” Dutrow said. “But as Mr. Mitchell referenced, for the most part it takes a highly motivational student to be successful in those courses. So we’re really pleased with how quickly they picked up on synchronous.”
Dutrow said there’s many other districts that still do not offer synchronous, but also said there’s always room to improve.
“I’m not saying that we can’t get better and I’m not saying there isn’t more that we need to do,” Dutrow said. “But where we were last March and April to where we were in September to December, to now where we are going into the second half of the year, we have continued to reshape and restructure and grow our remote opportunities for students. But remote is not for everybody and we have some students that are using it as an opportunity to avoid their schooling.”