ALLPORT — After a lengthy discussion, the West Branch School Board agreed to decline a bid in regard to installing a new roof on the field house, while also advertising for bids for multiple options of a new roof.
Last month, Superintendent Michelle Dutrow said the board tabled awarding “Stadium Field House Roof Project (Phase 2)” in the amount of $146,000 to roofing contractor Fred L. Burns, as board member Larry Allen questioned what was included in the amount.
Dutrow said Jerry Bankovich of KTH Architects — who also took part in the discussion Monday via telephone — told the district that sheeting was not included in the original price and it was to be handled as a change order.
Bankovich said if they were to replace about 50 percent of the sheeting, it would cost about $5,000 to $6,000. For the original amount, it was built in at 10 percent contingency. President Chad Diviney asked if 100 percent was replaced, it will still be under the contingency. Bankovich then agreed with Diviney.
Dutrow said soffit and fascia was also included in the project, as well as gutters and downspouts.
“So let’s say we have to do 50 percent replacement of sheeting and 50 percent replacement of rotten wood or soffit and fascia,” Dutrow asked Bankovich. “Do you feel comfortable saying we’re still within the 10 percent contingency?”
“Yes,” Bankovich responded.
Board member Tom Veres asked if shingles would be better instead of a metal roof and what the price differences would be. Bankovich said it would “probably be almost half but not quite (half)” of the current price.
Board member Robert Seprish asked what exactly they would be getting with the current price, to which Allen said would be a standing seam metal roof.
“That’s probably the best metal roof there is,” Allen said.
Further discussion took place on comparing standing seam roofs to shingled roofs. The board finally decided to reject the current bid and then gather more information and bids for the following three options: standing seam, 50-year shingles, and lifetime shingles.