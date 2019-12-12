ALLPORT — The West Branch Area School Board and its nine members are comprised of different regions throughout the district, as well as at-large seats. But during last week’s reorganization and regular board meeting, the board voted to get more information and explore the idea of having entirely at-large seats at January’s meeting.
Currently the district has six at-large seats and three region seats on its board. Board members President Chad Diviney, Mel Smeal, Tom Veres, Paul Carr, Robert Seprish and Don Yontosh are the six that hold at-large seats. There are then three regions that have seats: Region 1 with Christina Brown, Region 2 by Jim Emigh, and a vacant seat for Region 3 that was previously held by Larry Allen.
Solicitor Dave Consiglio said that if the board choose to get rid of the regions, he would need board approval and “formulate a plan ... to establish what seat one is, what seat two is, what seat three is, the whole way through seat nine, so that the elections are still staggered as they are now.”
“Once that is complete, we’d have to submit that (info) to the Court of Common Pleas in Clearfield,” Consiglio said. “Court of Common Pleas then may have to ... tell us to advertise that so that there’s any members of the public or any affected region to object or be heard about it, that they may do so.”
Consiglio said a hearing would then be held and the court then can approve the change depending on how the hearing goes. But until that happens, things would stay the way they are.
Emigh asked what the benefit would be to having all spots at-large. Superintendent Michelle Dutrow said a lack of interest in certain seats has caused the discussion.
“We have consistently, at least during my tenure here in the district, had instances where we do not have enough community members within particular regions run,” Dutrow said. “Approximately three times in the past five or six years we’ve had to advertise and interview (potential board members). Then the board appoints somebody into those positions.”
Dutrow said by making all seats at-large, any citizen could run for a position regardless of where they are located. Don Yontosh said he was concerned with having a majority of the board from a specific region.
“We could end up having everybody from Morris Township ... or the Karthaus district,” Yontosh said.
“If they all got together and decided to run, yeah,” Smeal said.
Veres asked what other districts are doing and it was mentioned that West Branch is the only district in the county that still has regions.
Carr said he feels opening all seats to at-large spots would be beneficial.
“I think by joining together and making everything at-large, we would get a better draw of people,” Carr said. “If you really want to run in other areas, you can get out and campaign and get the seat that you want. That’s the way I feel about it — I think it gives us a better collection of candidates.”
Smeal then made a motion to give Consiglio permission to pursue at-large seats and Veres seconded the motion. Further discussion took place before the vote, as Yontosh reiterated his concerns about having an abundance of board members from specific areas.
“You get one clique here and that’s the way it’s going to be,” Yontosh said. “Right now you’ve got nine people, eight people — different people that are voting different ways here — and if you get the same people in here ... it could change things. I’m not saying it would, but it could.”
Emigh said he got a seat in Region 2 and said he would not campaign in areas like Carr suggested at-large seats could do.
“I ran (for a spot) in my community,” Emigh said. “I feel comfortable with my own community rather than (campaigning all over).”
“I can certainly see both sides of this,” Diviney said. “This has been an ongoing thing for 10 plus years. But most recently we’ve gotten more flak from the county.”
A vote to give Consiglio permission to move forward ended in a 4-4 tie. Those in favor were Ceprish, Veres, Smeal and Carr. Those against were Emigh, Diviney, Yontosh and Brown.
The board then unanimously agreed to gather further information and then bring the subject back up at the January board meeting.