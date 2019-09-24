ALLPORT — Those parking at Gethsemane United Methodist Church and crossing the highway to the West Branch School District will soon have an actual sidewalk as part of the crosswalk project.
At Monday’s school board meeting, the board approved by a 7-1 vote for R. Taylor Contracting at a cost of $10,960 to construct a pedestrian sidewalk as part of the crosswalk project that connects the school across the Allport Cutoff to Gethsemane UMC — where the girls soccer teams play.
When asked if there were any other bids, Supervisor of Building and Grounds David Catherman said they had not received others.
“The reason was that we had hired Hess and Fisher (Engineering) to design (the project),” Catherman said.
Catherman said Hess and Fisher, the state Department of Transportation and Taylor had all worked on the design. Taylor would then be familiar with what is being completed.
“It has to be to the specifications of PennDOT and (Taylor) was out there at the same time (viewing what was needed),” Catherman said.
Board President Chad Diviney asked if Hess and Fisher was going to be present during the installation to “verify slopes and grades.”
“I cannot verify that,” Catherman said.
Diviney said his concern would be that whenever it comes time for final inspection, he would rather see it pass the first time than having it done and then having to potentially change it.
Board member Paul Carr then questioned why the district did not “go out and get any other quotes” to see if it would come in at a lower price, regardless of whether or not Taylor was a part of the design process.
Carr asked if the specifications were spelled out in the contract, citing he’s dealt with other projects costing more due to items not being added into the original proposed contract.
“My concern from a construction standpoint is we’re getting into fall weather,” Diviney said. “If we’re going to pour concrete, we need to get it poured sooner than later to not have it crack on us.”
Diviney also stated he’d like to make certain that it’s “constructed the way it’s designed and we have somebody onsite to verify that.”
The board agreed to do so by a 7-1 vote, with Carr casting the lone dissenting vote.