MORRISDALE — West Branch School District will celebrate National Teacher Day — which is today — and Teacher Appreciation Week with food and beverages, according to elementary Principal Allison Koleno.
The school will have a salad and soup bar for staff on Friday. The Parent Teacher Organization is also bringing in a Serene Bean cart to provide refreshments.
“It’s different this year,” Koleno said. “We were trying to think of something that would be able to be done with COVID.”
The limit on large gatherings altered the school’s approach to the festivities. Teachers will be free to visit the cart, which will be placed outside on the property, and the salad bar when they have time, according to Koleno.
The pre-packaging for a past baked potato bar at Christmas went over well with staff, and Koleno is optimistic about the upcoming food offerings.
The school also plans to offer certain items for teachers, such as donuts and coffee, during the upcoming Pennsylvania System School Assessments. The tests will begin next week for the elementary school.
“We try to do little things in the morning for them to help relieve that anxiety and stress of those test days and also show our appreciation,” said Koleno.