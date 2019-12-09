ALLPORT — The West Branch Area School Board, after its recent reorganization meeting, approved advancing a stadium capital project to a design/bid phase that will include renovations to the field house, a new press box and sprint and loop tracks.
The motion approved for the field house includes the following: and expanded multi-purpose room, home lockers/showers/restrooms, coaches office/training room, officials room, public restrooms, ticket office and storage.
Also on the motion was an entirely new press box, a six-lane sprint track and a loop track using bituminous material to construct.
Prior to the vote, board member Don Yontosh asked how much the tracks would cost, to which Superintendent Michelle Dutrow said estimates currently are $135,000 for the sprint track and $230,600 for the loop track. Yontosh then asked if the multi-purpose room would still be available to the wrestling team as it had been used prior to proposed renovations. Dutrow also confirmed that it would.
Newly installed board member Jim Emigh asked if the loop track would be open to the general public as a walking path, much like the district used the building for people to walk in during the winter months.
“Up to this point, we haven’t engaged in that conversation with the board yet, but that’ll be open for conversation, yes,” Dutrow responded.
President Chad Diviney said that was a great question and Emigh said during the summer months, that could be open to the public.
“That’s definitely something that we can look into obviously when there’s not other practices going on,” Diviney said.
Dutrow said most school districts that open up tracks with that ability operate under the guidelines that if “students are in the area and using the space for practices or events, then it’s not open to the public.”
“Then there would be hours in terms of when that fenced in area would be locked at night time, such as at dusk or something along those lines — whatever the board is comfortable with and what administration can successfully handle in terms of securing the area on a nightly basis,” Dutrow said.
Board member Mel Smeal asked if there would be new restrooms, to which Jerry Bankovich of KTH Architects said they would be just revamping the current ones to bring them up to current standards.
Board member Robert Seprish asked if it was looked into whether or not batting cages would fit inside the facility since the motion did not include a visiting locker room/showers/restrooms that’s currently located there.
“I don’t have full measurements of the space yet, but I believe so,” Bankovich said.
“We’d have rearrange the inside there to make that happen, is that correct?” Dutrow asked.
“Yeah, that’s what we were looking at,” Bankovich responded.
Dutrow said when that is worked out, it would be brought back to the board and administration to look at through the design process.
“We will bring our proposed plans (back to the board),” Bankovich said. “And there may be different plans, different variations for (the board to view).”
Diviney said they also will have coaches involved on the project.
Board member Tom Veres said he believes they should just have the field house renovations and a new press box, and not include the two tracks.
“I’m sure that we can use this $365,000 somewhere else,” Veres said. “If there’s a project that needs taken care of or something that needs done here at the school, that we could spend that money on that. I mean, we need to take steps when we do these things and not just go out there and see how much we can spend. I just think that this other money could be used in other places.”
Diviney said that in the $6 million that the district has that could use towards these types of projects, the $365,600 is in theory a very small amount.
“It’d be less than 10 percent of our available spending,” Diviney said.
Veres cited the unassigned fund balance — which he said was at $1.4 million — and that is comparatively a larger chunk.
“We asked for a tax increase for the public,” Veres said. “We didn’t get the tax increase but it was asked for. Now all of a sudden, we find this $1.4 million and we’ve got to spend it. I think that there’s other places that it can be used.”
Veres said they’ve gotten along fine without the tracks for all these years and while he isn’t against the idea completely, he feels it should be done in steps.
The board then approved everything by a 7-1 vote with Veres casting the lone dissenting vote.