MORRISDALE — The special education team received praise for its work after an audit exit interview, according to a West Branch School board meeting.
There were some minor details that will make their way into the final report, according to Principal of Special Student Programs K-12 Allison Koleno.
“All in all,” said Koleno, “I think it went very well.”
The principal worked with Special Education Liaison Angela Lucas throughout the process.
Superintendent Michelle Dutrow, who sat in on the exit interview with a state representative, was impressed.
“Mrs. Koleno is being modest,” said Dutrow. “She and Mrs. Lucas hit it out of the park.”
The school has done a good job of monitoring and appears to have avoided any substantial citations for corrective action, according to Dutrow.
“There are a couple of small things that they’re going to ask us to work on, but their efforts should be commended,” Dutrow noted. “They have done a fabulous job.”