Chad Diviney was elected President of the West Branch Area School District Board of Directors once again at its reorganization meeting Thursday night.
Diviney was elected on a 6-3 vote with Donald Yontosh, Christina Brown, Robert Seprish, James Emigh, Larry Allen and Diviney voting in favor of Diviney as president with Paul Carr, Thomas Veres and Melvin Smeal voting in opposition.
Brown was the other nomination for president.
Brown was elected as vice president also on the same 6-3 vote with Yontosh, Emigh, Seprish, Allen, Brown and Diviney voting in favor and Veres, Carr and Smeal voted against Brown’s nomination.
Also appointed were Carr as Central Intermediate Unit #10 representative, Veres as Clearfield County Career and Technology Center representative with Smeal as the alternate, and Diviney as the Pennsylvania School Boards Association representative.
In other business, the board voted to refinance $6,880,000 in 2015 and 2016 general obligation notes with a general obligation note from Key Government Finance for 1.22 percent interest over 10 years.
The move will save the school district $398,000, according to the district’s financial consultants PFM of Harrisburg.