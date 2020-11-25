ALLPORT — West Branch middle and high school students’ return to in-person learning has been moved to Dec. 7.
At its recent West Branch Area School Board meeting, Superintendent Michelle Dutrow said students in the middle and high schools were originally set to return to in-house learning on Wednesday, Dec. 2. However, it was discussed that this could potentially be pushed back.
“There may be some very good merit to possibly bumping that just a little longer — and including the elementary perhaps in that so that we can see what are the possible negative ramifications of the actual Thanksgiving holiday with groups of people gathering for that event,” Dutrow said. “If we can get a little further past the actual Thanksgiving day, that could tell us if we’re going to see community spread in our local area here, which would directly impact us at the school.”
On Tuesday, that became a reality as middle and high school students will now return on Monday, Dec. 7 and elementary students — who have been in-house all year — will also take part.
“I think we’re entering a very shady time because of the holidays,” board member Christina Brown said. “I think that our students and our staff are going to be extremely vulnerable because I feel that there is a large portion of the surrounding areas who aren’t taking the virus as seriously as they probably should ... All you really have to do is log onto social media to get proof that people aren’t taking it seriously.”
Brown said if people don’t follow the rules outside the district, it’s going to come into the building “whether you like it or not” and was in favor of delaying the in-house return. Board President Chad Diviney said he also thinks it made sense to push back the original Dec. 2 date.
Dutrow then encouraged parents to contact the district for a positive test or if a student has to quarantine for contact tracing purposes.