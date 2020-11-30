ALLPORT — When the West Branch Area School District went to remote learning for its middle and high schools on Nov. 16, the district approached online learning in a different manner than it did at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in March.
Superintendent Michelle Dutrow said at a recent West Branch School Board meeting that the district started with “synchronous remote learning” on Nov. 16 — meaning the student has to be online with teachers during the exact times they would typically be learning during each in-school period.
“That is a lot more challenging to pull off than simply posting up assignments and letting students pull them off when they want and get the work done,” Dutrow said.
Dutrow said they approached the first day with some trepidation as teachers were online at 7:45 a.m. from their classrooms and asking other teachers how certain things needed to be done.
“As the teachers started to turn on their computers and get set up in what’s called their Google Classroom or Google Meet, students were already sitting at their kitchen tables at 7:45 a.m. waiting on them as they started to get hooked up,” Dutrow said. “Exactly at 8 a.m. when first period started, we had 100 percent of our middle school and high school teachers go live successfully and we had 95 percent or better of our middle and high school students on lline, participating with their teachers.”
At the end of the first day, Dutrow said she and middle school Principal Mark Mitchell, high school Principal J.R. Holenchik and Technology Coordinator Nik Bisko met with middle and high school staff to debrief and discuss what went well and what they could do differently. However, they were also thankful for what they were able to accomplish on the first day.
“But first and foremost, we just took the majority of the time simply to celebrate with our employees,” Dutrow said. “The work that our teachers and support staff paraprofessionals have done since we got back to the school at the end of August has just been tremendous. The fact that they were all able to successfully shift their teaching to a true remote synchronous environment was exceptional — and the fact that their students all knew what they were supposed to do at home without the teacher there telling them that — really shows they did spend the time in the past two and a half months getting ready.”
Dutrow said while it was a sad day in that they couldn’t have in-school learning, it was also exciting they were able to pull it off with more than 500 students in the middle and high schools.
“We’re confident that the elementary will be as successful when it’s their turn,” Dutrow said, referencing Wednesday, Dec. 2. “It’s much different and a little harder to expect five, six and seven-year-olds at home and to be able to get (online) by themselves and be ready to go. But teachers have been practicing really hard. We might have a few more bumps in the road, but we know they’re well prepared.”