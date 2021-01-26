ALLPORT — As part of the West Branch Area School District’s Stadium Capital Project, the school board on Monday voted to advance to the design and bid phases in regards to the field house.
Superintendent Michelle Dutrow said when they talked last year, everything was supposed to be one project at first — with a new press box and other “site work in the stadium” to go along with the field house.
“When we looked at the cost and then we found ourselves moving into what has now become the pandemic, administration recommended and (the board) agreed that we would separate the project into two phases,” Dutrow said.
The first phase with the press box, running/sprint track, parking lot and other site work has been completed, leaving phase two with the field house.
Dutrow said administration was asking on Monday to complete the design and bid phase of the project.
“We already have preliminary plans that the last field house board/committee worked on,” Dutrow said. “However that was a year ago. So we would think it would be appropriate to come around and look at those renovation plans again and see if since a year’s passed, if there is anything that would be a minor change.”
Jerry Bankovich of KTH Architects said since the drawings were already completed, if there were no major changes, the board could put the plan out to bid once again. But if there were changes, it would take a little time to redo. Previously, the project called for a full renovation of the field house that included the following: an expanded multi-purpose room, home lockers/showers/restrooms, coaches office/training room, officials room, public restrooms, ticket office and storage.
Bankovich said that materials for the project could increase in price due to inflation, with Business Manger Erick Johnston stating the original bids totaled $825,000 and it was budgeted around $890,000 at that time.
“However, we’ve seen on some recent projects that we just bid that there’s a lot of competition right now with the number of contractors bidding on contracts,” Bankovich said. “Hopefully that competition will lead to some better bids.”
When asked if the board would approve continuing the process, Bankovich said if bids went out, they could be received in March and construction could theoretically begin in April — with the project being completed in time for the upcoming football season in August.
Board member Larry Allen asked how can the district make it fair for the contractor on bids at the moment, citing extreme fluctuation in material prices.
“How could a contractor give us a bid and keep to it when the price is fluctuating so bad?” Allen asked. “I don’t think it’s fair for the contractor to try and give us a bid when the prices have changed so bad. He could lose his shirt. Most of the contractors I know are doing time and material because they can’t give a bid on material.”
Bankovich said bidders usually contact their suppliers and then bid prices are good for 60 days. When asked to further clarify on what he meant by “a lot of competition” on bidding, Bankovich said he didn’t mean it as “competitive overall project price” but rather “competitive in that there’s a lot of contractors looking for work right now.”
Board member Jim Emigh said while prices could go down in the spring, there’s no guarantee of that happening, either. Emigh said since they’ve already done the work, they might as well put it out to bid as is.
“And if it’s too high, we can always reject it and revisit it,” Emigh said.
Board member Mel Smeal agreed.
“Let’s get it done,” Smeal said. “Put it out to bid and if it works, it works. Let’s try instead of sitting around and talking about it.”
Board member Tom Veres said once the bids do come in, he’d like to see everything broken down and itemized.
Later in the meeting, the board unanimously approved advancing with the project and moving to the design and bid phases with the field house.