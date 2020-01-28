ALLPORT — By a 6-2 vote, West Branch Area School Board voted to allow Solicitor Dave Consiglio to petition the Court of Common Pleas and proceed with all other actions needed to change all of its school director seats to at-large posts.
Voting for the approval at Monday night’s board meeting was President Chad Diviney, Vice President Christina Brown, Paul Carr, Mel Smeal, Robert Seprish and Tom Veres. Voting against the measure was Don Yontosh and Jim Emigh.
The district already has six of the nine spots as at-large positions, consisting of Diviney, Smeal, Veres, Carr, Seprish and Yontosh. The remaining posts consist sof three region seats with Brown as Region 1, Emigh at Region 2 and an open seat from Region 3 that was formerly held by Larry Allen until this year.
The reason behind the exploration — which was discussed at December’s meeting — was that the district has historically had trouble filling out seats in certain regions. At that time, Emigh voiced concerns over making them all at-large, citing he ran for a spot from his community, while Yontosh said he worried about getting the majority of the board from one particular area.
After the vote was conducted, Veres asked if this meant that the district would then “pursue” it.
“I didn’t hear anything said about it,” Veres said. “I know we approved (the solicitor petitioning the court and to take necessary action to make the change).”
“We’re moving forward with the process,” Superintendent Michelle Dutrow said.
Veres asked how long the process would take.
“I should have a petition for your approval at the next board meeting,” Consiglio said. “And then once that petition is done, of course we’ll have to file it to the court. We’re sort of at the mercy of the court at that point, but the court’s been pretty efficient I think in getting these kinds of things through.”
Consiglio then said he would estimate that the board could then officially vote on the matter by the end of this school year.