ALLPORT — It’s been a difficult year all around in dealing with the current coronavirus pandemic. But West Branch Band Director Lance Jones — who is entering his second year at the helm of his alma mater — said the West Branch Warrior Marching Band has been making the most of the difficult situation and they can’t wait to get back out on the field and perform.
Jones said they started practicing with its 50 band members in mid-July with about three weeks of sectionals where groups would come in for about an hour at a time. The last two weeks, they’ve doing half-day practices.
“(The last week) should’ve been our full-week camp,” Jones said. “But with PIAA taking a hiatus right now while they figure out what’s going on, we thought it was best to do some shorter rehearsals so kids aren’t together a full day.”
Obviously, Jones said they have had to deal with many changes, such as only have a certain amount of students in the band room, wearing masks whenever possible, etc.
“We’ve been making the best of it and the kids have been really great,” Jones said. “They’re just excited to be here and have some sense of normal. I think socially and emotionally ... these two weeks have been a great thing for them to get together and collaborate in person.”
This year’s theme is called “Here Comes the Sun.” While the title pays homage to The Beatles, Jones said they’re not playing the actual song. Instead, they’ll be playing “Ascend” by Pittsburgh composer Samuel Hazo — as it’s a song arranged specifically for a marching band.
“Musically, it’s something much more challenging than they’ve ever experienced on a marching field,” Jones said. “We’re then doing an arrangement of ‘House of the Rising Sun’ featuring trumpet soloist Noah Fry. Then we’re ending with an arrangement of Elton John’s ‘Don’t Let the Sun Go Down On Me.’”
Jones said he thought the theme would “challenge and yet compliment kids” that would allow them to be artistically expressive.
Jones said he’s been trying to “keep things light knowing these kids haven’t been together since March.”
“We’re trying to take advantage and enjoy our time together,” Jones said.
The band also has new drum line and band front equipment that was purchased by the band boosters — which is something that Jones said isn’t normally a boosters responsibility. However, it has helped immensely.
“They realized (the purchases) was for the safety of the kids,” Jones said. “So we’re excited to give the audience a glimpse of our new equipment that we just (last week). And we are accepting donations from the West Branch alumni and community. Anyone that would like to give a donation to the boosters to help offset the costs, they can contact the boosters or email me at the school.”
Regardless of whether or not the entire Friday night football schedule is played, Jones said they have plans for the show.
“If we’re not allowed (on Fridays), we’re hoping to explore the possibility of performing in other avenues — whether that be outdoor concerts or online streaming events for parents and the community,” Jones said. “Worst case scenario ... we’re hoping that we can do some stuff for our school and our community sometime soon.”