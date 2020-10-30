ALLPORT — The West Branch Area School District has been invited to take part in a state initiative, as Superintendent Michelle Dutrow announced at Monday’s school board meeting.
Dutrow said the state Department of Education is getting ready to roll out a $15 million initiative around “connectivity for students in remote learning” and she recently took part in a web conference on the matter.
“As you know Pennsylvania has a lot of rural areas across the state and we are unable as school districts to get internet access for many, many students ... for them at home,” Dutrow said. “This has been an initiative of the current governor and with where we are right now with the pandemic and most schools having a certain number of students working from home right now remote, as well as the potential for those of us who are in school to have to go to remote at some point in time, the Department of Education is moving forward with this initiative at this time.”
Dutrow said there’s 10-15 school districts statewide that have been invited and they’ll be working with the Department of Education, who has partnered with the Pennsylvania School Study Council and the Center for the Study of Distance Education — both affiliated with Penn State University.
“It doesn’t mean they’re writing a check and giving us money,” Dutrow said. “But instead ... they will spend money here in the district working with us as we figure out viable ways to get internet access into the homes of students that don’t have it.”
Dutrow said it’s not about the traditional ways of putting in pipe, cables, etc. to get internet to these places, but rather it will look at other creative ways to do it, stating one way could potentially be bouncing television signals from the school to homes in the community.
“They’ll be coming in and providing professional development for us,” Dutrow said. “They’ll actually send teams out in our community to do different studies with antennas and different things in different locales within the school district boundaries. And they will come up with a solution — that is the goal of the initiative.”
Dutrow said it’s an exciting opportunity that the state says will be a one and a half to two year commitment. They’ll have to also a steering committee — which Dutrow said will comprise of herself, technology director Nik Bisko, and staff members Stacy Ricciotti, Brandy O’Hare and Carrie Peterson.