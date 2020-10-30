ALLPORT — West Branch Elementary School held its first ever “Reverse Trick-or-Treat” yesterday during school.
Instead of having the students go around collecting candy, the school had its staff go around to the classrooms at the top of every hour and pass out treats to the students while Halloween music played over the PA system, Principal Allison Koleno said.
The kindergarten students seemed to enjoy the event and danced and cheered with excitement to the music while Koleno handed out the treats in her pumpkin costume.
Koleno said the school wanted to do something for Halloween this year because so many events have been canceled.
The school — along with the PTO — usually holds a safe Trick-or-Treat event in the evening but it was canceled this year due to the pandemic. They then decided to hold the Reverse Trick-or-Treat during school.
Koleno said they had a Reverse Trick-or-Treat to limit possible COVID-19 exposure so the kids wouldn’t be moving about the school to get treats. And for the first time in a few years, the school let the kids wear their costumes to school.
“With a lot of families choosing not to go Trick-or-Treating this year, we wanted to give the kids the opportunity to wear their halloween costumes,” Koleno said.
The school held its Halloween festivities in conjunction with Red Ribbon Week, which featured a daily event to raise awareness to the dangers of drugs.