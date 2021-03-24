ALLPORT — The following were highlights from Monday’s West Branch Area School Board meeting:
- High School Music Director Lance Jones gave a presentation to the board and discussed what the music department has been doing over the last year in dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic and its future plans. Jones said March is “Music In Schools Month” and also said there is a new music and film elective for students in grades 10-12 to take if they choose to do so. When asked by a board member about plans for the summer season in regard to festivals, parades, etc., Jones said they are not sure what that will look like at the moment but remain optimistic something will be done.
- The board approved a contract renewal with The Nutrition Group to serve as the district’s food service management company for the 2021-22 school year by an 8-1 vote, with board member Paul Carr casting the dissenting vote. Business Manager Erick Johnston said right now they are budgeting around a $17,000 deficit. However, that is presented as a “worst case scenario” and cited other instances in years prior where the budget has been much better off than originally projected.
- District summer hours of operation were approved as they will operate on a four-day work week from June 7 to Aug. 5 — with staff increasing hours throughout those four days to accommodate the one less day.
- The purchase of a B&G HVAC pump in the amount of $10,400 from R.E. Michael was approved, as it was through COSTARS pricing.