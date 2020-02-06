ALLPORT — The following are highlights from the recent West Branch Area School Board meeting:
- A presentation was given by John Link of Baker Tilly in regards to last year’s audit. Link gave “unmodified opinions” on the audit and said there were no outstanding issues. He stated the general fund increased by $550,000 and the district paid close to $1 million in debts.
- Superintendent Michelle Dutrow thanked all board members for their service to the district and to the community as January was School Director Recognition Month.
- Dan Betts was approved as interim varsity softball coach for the 2020 season and Tom Reed was approved as interim assistant varsity softball coach.
- The board accepted the resignation of art teacher Preston Raymond effective June 30 under the current agreement between the district and the West Branch Education Association.
Jason Bainey, Dave Williamson and George Yingling Jr. were approved as junior high wrestling co-coaches for the 2019-20 season. Board member Mel Smeal asked how Bainey could be a co-coach when he is currently the varsity wrestling coach. Williamson explained the three had been overseeing the team already since the beginning of December since they did not have a full-time coach and each person is not involved every single day. Dutrow said they will continue to advertise for someone to take over the spot full-time for the 2020-21 season.