ALLPORT — West Branch Area School Board heard a presentation in regard to a complete renovation of the field house and other items during the recent school board meeting.
Jerry Bankovich of KTH Architects gave a lengthy presentation that included the review of the existing building, the proposed site, options, construction costs, etc.
Bankovich said there are accessibility issues at the current building and everything currently slopes toward it, creating water issues. The foundation has minor cracking but is structurally sound. However with those cracks, water is then coming into the foundation.
“The roof structure is — the wood rood trusses — they appear to be in pretty good shape,” Bankovich said. “The roof decking, however, the roof is leaking so there’s some staining and some bowing of the deck so I anticipate when we replace the roof, there will be some portion of the deck that needs to be replaced.
Other recommendations included new doors, ticket windows needing replaced, new ceramic tile and ceilings and a new furnace.
“This is a very beginning process,” Bankovich stressed. “So our numbers, we have estimated and hopefully for enough for covering of a lot of things that we’re not even going to discuss today.”
Renovations also included a new press box, a running loop and a sprint track. A regulation track was also looked at, but Bankovich said that option was not feasible.
Concerns were raised about how the field house would then be structured, as it currently holds football and wrestling only. However, it was discussed about potentially having a batting cage installed, but that would then include housing the visitors football locker rooms in the school rather than the field house.
“That originally was set (for the field house) with wrestling and football,” board member Don Yontosh said. “It’s not going to work (with other sports).”
Board member Mel Smeal asked why couldn’t baseball and softball construct a separate building to house the cages if it would be a tight fit to install them.
Bankovich said the current estimate for everything comes to $1,668,332.
“I do want to say about the inflationary factors we have in there,” Bankovich said. “Construction right now seems to be very volatile.”
Further discussions were held in regard to the specifics of what the field house would hold, including pros and cons of other sports being housed there. However, a decision by the board was not officially made and the matter will be discussed at future meetings.