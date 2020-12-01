MORRISDALE — At last week’s West Branch Area School Board meeting, business manager Erick Johnston reported the district will have a “very significant increase in our general fund balance” regarding the 2019-20 school year.
Johnston said while also considering the capital projects fund, that total is “just under $500,000.”
That swing to a surplus came after the board approved a budget in June 2019 that was projected to have a deficit of $734,199. That budget was approved at the time with no tax increase after three prior options with tax increases were originally rejected.
“When you couple that with the prior year’s surplus, the board and your administration and staff has done very well financially the last two years,” Johnston said.
In another matter, Johnston said that every four years, the district has to publish the salaries of their tax collectors. The district will need to set new salaries coming up in January to submit to the county.
“We’ll make a recommendation and probably make it with some options for (the board) to select,” Johnston said, stating they have to submit that information to the courthouse by February.