ALLPORT — Official plans are in place regarding how graduation ceremonies will be conducted at West Branch Area High School.
“While we are all equally disappointed that we will not be able to host our traditional events/activities, we are nonetheless committed to making this a special time for our graduates,” Superintendent Michelle Dutrow told The Progress.
“Regardless of the current situation associated with our school closure and continued COVID-19 precautionary measures, this is a time to celebrate an important milestone in the life of our young people. We look forward to celebrating graduation during these upcoming events and hope our graduates and their families will be pleased with our collective efforts.”
Dutrow said they are currently preparing two types of ceremonies.
“Plan A” would be for commencement at the football stadium — which is the preferred plan. However, they do not currently have permission to hold an outside ceremony given the current state guidelines. Should the district be moved to a green phase by June 1, Dutrow said they would move forward with this plan.
“Plan B” would then be a virtual commencement. Dutrow said due to the uncertainty of the current climate, the district will be forced to prepare for each option. Should Plan B take place, Dutrow said each graduate and four guests will be scheduled for a time to come to the school for a personalized diploma ceremony.
“The graduate will wear their cap and gown, walk across the stage to pick up their diploma and be photographed for a formal graduate photo,” Dutrow said. “All student speeches will be videotaped. This video footage will then be taken — along with the childhood video montage — and a virtual ceremony set to music will be created.”
During either plan, the Center for Disease Control guidelines around social distancing will be followed and masks will be implemented. Each plan would be subject to change based on directives from state government and health officials.
Regardless of which plan is utilized, the district is also coming up with ways the students will be honored. Dutrow said each graduate will be featured on an LED billboard in Philipsburg by Vaux Electronics during the weekend of May 29.
On May 29 at 6 p.m., the school will host a “West Branch Farewell.”
“Each graduate will be permitted one vehicle to enter the front driveway during the farewell parade and drive around the school where the employees will be present to cheer them on and wish them well,” Dutrow said. “The faculty and staff also have a surprise planned for the graduates during this final visit.”
The district will also host a “Senior Night of Excellence” that will be done virtually.
“A presentation with the various scholarships, awards and recognitions will be prepared and posted to the district website and Facebook page on June 1 for a 7 p.m. showing,” Dutrow said.