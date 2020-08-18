ALLPORT — It’s been a year unlike any other as far as preparing for the first day of school. Last-second changes seem to be ongoing due to the nation’s current coronavirus pandemic.
At Monday night’s West Branch Area School Board meeting, the board and administrators further discussed steps they’ll be taking to ensure everyone’s safety on the first day of school set for Aug. 27.
Superintendent Michelle Dutrow said they are currently planning on opening with “hybrid option 1” that includes a full opening with in-house cyber school available to those who choose it. Dutrow stressed that was as of Monday — citing how things have been changing quickly.
“As it stands right now, approximately 88 percent of our population is returning to school at the beginning of the school year,” Dutrow said. “So that leaves about 12 percent of the families and children that will either be in our in-house cyber (school) or they will be in an out-of-house private cyber. We have a few that have picked homeschooling and a few that went to a private parochial school situation.”
Dutrow said as long as the data continues to show a low amount of COVID-19 cases, they will continue as they would for a normal school year.
Previously, Dutrow said the state Department of Health had informed districts that masks were not needed by students all day — as long as they were six feet apart and properly social distanced. But on Monday afternoon, just hours before the board meeting, Dutrow said they received word that is no longer the case.
“We are now being told that students need to be masked regardless of whether we have six feet of distance or not,” Dutrow said. “But if we have the six feet of distancing, we can give them mask breaks periodically throughout the day at our discretion — not to exceed 10 minutes at a time.”
Dutrow said the district would be making this announcement to parents after the board meeting on Tuesday, at which the letter and current school reopening summaries are located on its website at www.westbranch.org.
Because of the announcement, Dutrow feels they may have families change options from going to the physical school to a cyber option — as they already had a handful talk to the district about making the change in the hours prior to Monday’s meeting.
Right now, Dutrow said there are about 120 currently enrolled in the in-house cyber school while 13 are attending an outside cyber school. When asked how much that would cost the district, Dutrow said it’s about $20,000 per student for outside cyber school and approximately $2,500 per in-house student — with differences for students in elementary, high school, special needs, etc.
Because of costs, Dutrow asks that those doing cyber school go an entire semester (half a year), as room is limited in returning to school because of how things will be socially distanced. They can, however, change from going in-house to cyber.
“The problem is, we just can’t have people call us any day and say to us, ‘I changed my mind. I want my child to come back,’” Dutrow said. “Because we have to down the rooms ... those rooms are set up with socially distanced desks, (a staff member) has to see if we have an empty seat. It’s not like a normal year where we just throw another desk in ... we can’t do that.”
By choosing West Branch’s cyber school, Dutrow said they will have district staff members working with the programs, as they will provide math instruction through the district’s curriculum. For English language arts, sciences and social studies, the district is purchasing those services through the intermediate unit.
“Our staff members will be tracking — they will not be teaching those purchased courses — but they’ll be tracking those students making sure they’re using wise pacing that they’re not getting too far behind and they’re using their time wisely,” Dutrow said. “They’ll be making sure that they’re logging in each day to their classes. They’ll be making sure they’re spending enough minutes in each class so that they can get done. If they’re struggling and having a lot of problems, we do have a staff member here that’s designated that might be able to do some tutoring.”
District teachers will also be able to do online tutoring to those cyber students if needed.
Dutrow also said the district actually does need a percentage of students to attend the cyber school.
“We need these children to be in this (cyber school) model,” Dutrow said. “That’s a misunderstanding in the community — that they think we don’t want children to be in our West Branch cyber model, and that’s why we’re making it vigorous. We can’t open if we don’t have a certain amount of children not here because our rooms aren’t big enough to social distance (with full capacity) and we don’t have enough rooms to spread children out. So it’s vitally important to us, to our success this year, that we do have about that 10-12 percent out of the building right now. I believe because that’s a benefit to us, we need to step up and do a little more than we’d typically do with kids who are out in cyber.”
Precautions that will be in place include thermal scanners for temperature checks of students and staff, extra items being moved out of classrooms to accommodate better spacing, no drinking from water fountains and using cups instead, air circulation both in school and on buses, etc.
Dutrow thanks staff and especially administrators in helping prepare for the most unique school year that any of them have ever gone through.
“I cannot begin to tell you how hard this group of administrators has been working in June, July and August,” Dutrow said. “Their level of dedication and commitment is exemplary. I’ve been in administration for 20-some years and the caliber of administrators that you have here, we’re so very fortunate. None of us are perfect and we all have our areas that we can continue to grow in and improve upon, but these folks are working morning, noon and night, Saturdays, Sundays, holidays ... we have a heck of a lot to do ... but they’re going to get the job done for you. And it’s not going to be perfect when we open on the 27th, but I wager to be it’s going to look pretty darn spectacular and you’ll be proud of their effort.”
Board member Robert Seprish also commended staff and administration, as did President Chad Diviney.