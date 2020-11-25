ALLPORT — In the midst of dicussion about COVID-19 during Monday night’s West Branch Area School Board meeting came a question: what would the newest state mandates mean for winter sports?
Superintendent Michelle Dutrow said currently the Inter-County Conference has agreed to have no practices until Dec. 14 and games would then start on Jan. 4.
Dutrow said in her opinion, she feels that if the district is not doing in-house learning, they should not be participating in sports.
“I don’t see how we justify to the parents of this community that it’s not safe for their children to be here at school during the school day but (after school), let’s throw caution to the wind and bring everybody in here to engage in what is not socially distanced (activities),” Dutrow said. “I’m one person, but I feel that seems counterproductive to me in what we’re trying to accomplish.”
Board President Chad Diviney and board member Tom Veres agreed.
“To me it doesn’t make sense if we’re not at school and in the building that we should continue sports,” Diviney said.
“If there is no school, there shouldn’t be any activities,” Veres said. “Because if school’s closed, it should be closed in its entirety. I agree with (Dutrow) on that 100 percent.”
Dutrow also said administration has been told that athletes would have to wear masks, with football and swimming being the only exemptions — as football isn’t a winter sport and swimming is not offered at West Branch.
Dutrow also said Solicitor Dave Consiglio gave his assessment on the situation and he interpreted it in that to not wear one, you have to have a “specific medical documented diagnosis that would preclude them” and stated that’s the “exact rule we have in place for everyday school.”
“To me, there’s not a whole lot of wiggle room there,” Consiglio said.