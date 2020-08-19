ALLPORT — The potential play of fall athletics was discussed at Monday night’s West Branch Area School Board meeting.
Superintendent Michelle Dutrow said the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association will be meeting on Friday — and should PIAA decide to go forward with the season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the fall season would start at the end of the two week delay that was previously in place. The first week of high school football would be on Sept. 11.
Dutrow said the administrative team is pretty comfortable with “low and moderate risk” sports taking place, stating they’re a little more concerned with high risk sports, specifically mentioning football. However, she said head coach Kevin Hubler and staff have been working “very hard to be compliant with the different procedures and safety measures that are in place.”
“We’re going to take it a week at a time with sports,” Dutrow said. “If we need to shut a particular activity down for two weeks, if that’s the recommendation of the positive cases, then we will do that. Then we’ll reevaluate at the end of the two weeks and see if we’re ready to get up and moving again.”
Dutrow said at this time, there are no spectators at events and she does not anticipate that order to change.
“That (order) does not come from the PIAA,” Dutrow said. “That’s part of the order that’s currently in place at the state level.”
To allow families and friends to view the games, Dutrow said they have signed a contract with a company for live streaming of events.
“Once we see where the dust settles on athletics, we’ll get back to (the board),” Dutrow said.
If they move forward with the live streaming, Dutrow said Business Manager Erick Johnston has run numbers and feels they could also potentially help defray costs for families for the service if they are unable to afford the service.
Later in the meeting, President Chad Diviney asked if they would be able to do some trial runs to make sure the streaming services worked. Technology Coordinator Nik Bisko said NFHS Network would take care of the streaming for football and sports held inside the main gym.
Bisko said game times are entered by Athletic Director Dave Williamson on the NFHS site and they will kick on 10 minutes before the start of the game and they are controlled electronically.
“The other systems for the soccer field, the baseball field and whatever we need (to do), we have control over,” Bisko said. “So those games, you will not need a fee or license to watch. We’ll just be streaming those to Facebook and probably YouTube and whatever other streaming platform we can.”
Diviney asked if you could view the games after they have taken place, to which Bisko said he believes you can do that. Bisko said they would have put all sporting events with NFHS, but they limit only two cameras per district in order to get as many schools as they can.